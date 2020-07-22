No final decision on G20 leaders summit being physical or virtual - Saudi finance minister

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Sunday that no final decision has been made on whether the G20 leaders summit will be physical or virtual and the matter is still being considered.

The G20 leaders summit is scheduled for November and Saudi Arabia is the host of this year's annual gathering of representatives of the world's largest economies. Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan was speaking at a Bloomberg event. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)