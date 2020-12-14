No need for Britons to stockpile food -UK business secretary

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British business secretary Alok Sharma said on Monday he was confident food supply chains would hold up in the event that no post-Brexit trade deal with the EU was secured and said there was no need for consumers to stockpile.

"I'm very confident that actually the supply chains will still be in place," he told Sky News.

"I would say to everyone - do your normal shopping as you would do and I think we'll find we're going to be absolutely fine."

(Reporting by Kate Holton, writing James Davey, editing by Paul Sandle)