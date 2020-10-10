No need for mandatory distance learning in schools, Poland's PM says

WARSAW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Poland does not plan to institute mandatory distance learning in schools for now, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday, as the country grapples with its fifth consecutive daily record of new coronavirus cases.

"For today we don't see the need to introduce mandatory distance learning," Morawiecki told a news conference, adding the government would hold a weekly re-evaluation to decide if further restrictions are needed to curb the pandemic. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Anna Koper; Editing by Mark Potter)