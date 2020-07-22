No talks on closing borders with EU countries, Spanish minister says

MADRID, July 21 (Reuters) - Spain is not holding any talks with other EU countries over the potential closure of land borders, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday, when asked about reports that France could mull such a move over coronavirus worries.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Sunday did not rule out closing the border with Spain, which is struggling to control a fresh surge of coronavirus cases. Most of the infections are located in Catalonia, which borders France. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Ingrid Melander)