Nominee for No. 2 spot at Treasury to get confirmation hearing Feb. 23 - source

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, will appear before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee for a confirmation hearing on Feb. 23, a source familiar with the plans said Tuesday.

Committee Chairman Ron Wyden in December said Adeyemo was "eminently qualified" for the job and reiterated his support for getting the nomination through the committee as quickly as possible.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)