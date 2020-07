MELBOURNE, July 20 (Reuters) - Norges Bank of Norway raised its stake in BHP Plc to 5.01%, the company said in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday. Norges' previous stake in the world's biggest listed miner was 4.06%. The 5% threshold was crossed on July 15, according to the filing.

