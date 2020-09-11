Nornickel says it collected more than 90% of fuel leaked by Arctic spill to rivers

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) said on Friday that it had collected more than 90% of fuel leaked into rivers during its Arctic fuel spill earlier this year, or about 12,000 tonnes.

Nornickel disagrees with a formula used by Russia's state environment watchdog to estimate the $2 billion damage from the spill, which, Nornickel said, was based on 19,000 tonnes of fuel leaked into the rivers, it told reporters.

The spill occurred on May 29 after a fuel tank lost pressure and released 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil near the city of Norilsk in Siberia. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)