Sept 16 (Reuters) - Parts of northeast England will be subjected to tighter lockdown restrictions from Friday, Sky News reported https://bit.ly/32BVb7N late on Wednesday.

The restrictions will be announced on Thursday, the report said.

The areas affected are likely to be Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, County Durham and Sunderland, according to the report. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)