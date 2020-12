Dec 21 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland ministers held an emergency meeting after a row over whether a Great Britain travel ban should be introduced, Sky News reported late on Monday.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has recommended issuing guidance advising against non-essential travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, the report added https://bit.ly/38pVzb1.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)