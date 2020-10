OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Equinor's Melkoeya liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Norway could remain closed until October of 2021 as extensive repairs are carried out following a fire last month, the company said on Monday.

The plant, also known as Hammerfest LNG, had previously been scheduled to reopen on Jan 1 of next year. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)