Norway ruling coalition secures parliament's backing for new COVID-19 spending

OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Norway's minority government and the opposition Progress Party have agreed on another package of extraordinary spending to help pay for expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic, the parties said on Monday.

The package amounted to 22.1 billion crowns ($2.44 billion), an increase from the 17.7 billion crowns proposed by the centre-right cabinet of Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Nov. 10. ($1 = 9.0685 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche Editing by Chris Reese)