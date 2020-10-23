Norway to tighten coronavirus restrictions next week, says PM

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Norway will announce stricter measures next week to limit the spread of the coronavirus following a recent increase in the number of cases, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Friday.

"We see that the infection is spreading in many places," Prime Minister Erna Solberg said.

"This is worrying. Therefore we already now announce that there will be a tightening of national restrictions next week. The measures will be directed towards the areas where the infection is now spreading," she added. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)