OSLO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian cruise company Hurtigruten sustained a cyberattack earlier on Monday and several key systems are currently down, the company said in a statement.

The company, which operates ferries along the Norwegian coast as well as cruises in the Arctic and Antarctic in normal times, said it did not expect the attack to lead to a "material financial effect", it said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche)