Nuggets surge past Suns in overtime

Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Gary Harris scored 19 points and the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 130-126 in overtime on Friday night.

Jamal Murray had 18 points and nine assists, Will Barton scored eight of his 17 points in overtime, Monte Morris also had 17 and Paul Millsap added 12 for Denver. Michael Porter Jr. scored seven off the bench in his first game since Dec. 29, having been sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

Devin Booker scored 31 points, Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Mikal Bridges contributed 24 points and 10 rebounds and Chris Paul totaled 11 points and 15 assists for the Suns.

The Nuggets won for the fifth time in seven games while the Suns lost for the third time in four games.

Phoenix scored five consecutive points to take a 123-122 lead on an Ayton three-point play with 1:54 left in overtime. Barton answered with a runner in the lane, and after Paul missed a 17-footer, Murray hit a jumper with 28.5 seconds left to put Denver up 126-123.

The Suns turned it over, and Barton hit two free throws. After Paul's 3-pointer made it a two-point game with 7.8 seconds left, Barton drained two more from the line to seal it.

Phoenix, ahead 95-91 after three quart4ers, started cold in the fourth and Denver was able to rally for the lead. Morris got the deficit to one on a 3-pointer, and soon after, PJ Dozier's layup gave the Nuggets a 98-97 lead, their first since the opening minutes of the game.

The Suns retook the lead at 106-104, forcing a Denver timeout with 4:19 left. Murray's two free throws tied it at 108, and Bridges and Paul made shots to put Phoenix back in front by four.

Murray's driving layup and Jokic's put-back of his own miss leveled the score at 114 with a minute left. Neither team scored again in regulation.

