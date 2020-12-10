SEARCH
Number of new French coronavirus cases rises again

10 Dec 2020 / 02:49 H.

    PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections over 24 hours in France rose again to 14,595 on Wednesday, from 13,713 on Tuesday, and 14,064 last Wednesday, further crushing government hopes for a fall towards 5,000 per day, which the government has said is one of the requirements to end a nationwide lockdown on Dec. 15.

    The seven-day moving average of new cases - which reached a high of 54,440 on Nov. 7 - increased for the fifth day in a row and now stands at 11,369.

    The health ministry also reported the number of people who died of COVID-19 in hospitals fell to 296 from 377 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese)

