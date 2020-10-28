NXIVM founder Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison--court hearing

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Keith Raniere, the founder of the cult-like group NXIVM where women were kept on starvation diets, branded with his initials, and ordered to have sex with him, was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 years in prison following his conviction for sex trafficking and other crimes.

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, after a hearing where former NXIVM members spoke out against the 60-year-old Raniere.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)