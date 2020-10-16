SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

NZ Ardern's party support slips but enough to govern alone -poll

16 Oct 2020 / 13:20 H.

    WELLINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Support for New Zealand's ruling Labour Party dropped in the latest poll on Friday, but it would still be enough for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to govern alone.

    The Newshub-Reid research poll showed support for Ardern's party at 45.8%, down 4.3 percentage points from the last poll.

    The opposition National Party was at 31.1%, up 1.5 percentage points.

    The Green Party, a likely coalition partner of Labour was at 6.3%. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast