Oddsmakers like the Dodgers and Betts

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the 2020 season as the betting favorite to win the World Series, and now that they have arrived the oddsmakers still like them.

The Dodgers have been installed as a -200 moneyline favorite compared to +160 for the Tampa Bay Rays as they open the series Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. A glance at four different oddsmakers shows that DraftKings, PointsBet, and BetGM all published -200 moneylines favoring the Dodgers, with FanDuel most bullish on LA at -210 and +165 for Tampa Bay.

The oddsmakers even like the Dodgers in Game 1 as Clayton Kershaw takes his historic postseason troubles to the mound for Los Angeles. The Dodgers are -175/+145 favorites in the opener by DraftKings, and -168/+146 favorites by FanDuel.

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is considered the favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award, although seven players share most of the attention of the oddsmakers. Betts is the only player with a moneyline less than +1000 on three key sites, with Kershaw and Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers, and Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow also considered top candidates.

A quick rundown of MVP odds:

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is listed as +800 by DraftKings, +900 by FanDuel, and +800 by PointsBet.

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is listed as +900 by DraftKings, +1200 by FanDuel, and +1000 by PointsBet.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is listed as +1000 by DraftKings, +900 by FanDuel, and +900 by PointsBet.

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is listed as +1000 by DraftKings by DraftKings, +1000 by FanDuel, and +1200 by PointsBet.

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is listed as +1200 by DraftKings, +800 by FanDuel, and +1000 by PointsBet.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is listed as +1200 by DraftKings, +1000 by FanDuel, and +1000 by PointsBet.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is listed as +1200 by DraftKings, +800 by FanDuel, and +1200 by PointsBet.

Last year, the Washington Nationals entered the World Series as decided underdogs to the Houston Astros. A $100 bet on the Nationals at the start of the Series would have drawn $200, while the Astros started as the moneyline favorite by as much as -240.

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, who won the MVP award, was not among the favorites at the outset of the 2019 Series.

--Field Level Media