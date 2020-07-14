OF Blackmon (coronavirus) rejoins Rockies

All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon, who tested positive for the coronavirus last month, rejoined the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

"I feel great. I have felt that way for at least a couple of weeks now," Blackmon told reporters Monday. "I had a day and a half of symptoms. After that, I started feeling much better. I want to be ready for Opening Day. That's a pretty short period of time."

The Rockies will open their season July 24 at Texas against the Rangers.

Blackmon's positive coronavirus test was revealed June 23 after he had been working out in the team's home ballpark, Coors Field. Rockies left-hander Phillip Diehl and right-hander Ryan Castellani also were revealed to have tested positive at the same time.

The Rockies recently added veteran Matt Kemp on a minor league deal, but Blackmon currently is the most productive outfielder on the club's roster. The four-time All-Star is a career .304 hitter over nine seasons, all in Colorado, with 172 home runs and 511 RBIs in 1,060 games.

Blackmon, 34, led the National League in runs scored in 2017 and 2018 and has made each of the last three NL All-Star teams. He batted .314 last season with 32 home runs, his second most in a single season. He also had 86 RBIs and a career-high 42 doubles.

--Field Level Media