Offer of flatshares skyrockets in Spain as COVID forces younger people out

MADRID, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The offer of rooms in shared flats shot up by 81% in Spain between March and October 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic pushed millenials and Gen Z out of their typically shared, urban accommodation, property portal Idealista said on Wednesday.

The offer of flatshares skyrocketed 159% in Madrid and 83% in Catalunya in October compared to March, as students and young professionals, pressured by job losses or the shift to online activity, moved out of urban hubs and left their rooms empty, with no one moving in to replace them.

Traditional student towns such as Sevilla in the southern Andalusia region have also emptied, with offer up 105.9% over the period, a trend amplified by the disappearance of international students amid COVID travel restrictions. (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; editing by Ingrid Melander)