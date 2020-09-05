Ohtani gives Angels walk-off win over Astros

Shohei Ohtani's one-out single in the bottom of the 11th inning scored designated runner Mike Trout from second base to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 over the Houston Astros on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Trout made the final out of the 10th inning, so he began the 11th on second base. After Anthony Rendon lined out, Ohtani lined a full-count pitch off Brooks Raley (0-1) into right field to end the game.

Angels reliever Matt Andriese (2-2) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings to get the victory.

The Astros (21-16) trailed 5-2 going into the ninth, but rallied for three runs in the inning, ultimately tying the game on Kyle Tucker's two-out RBI double that scored pinch runner Myles Straw.

Martin Maldonado (single) and George Springer (double) got the inning started with hits against Angels reliever Ty Buttrey before Tucker's double off Andriese tied the game at 5-5.

The Astros' rally denied Angels starter Dylan Bundy his fifth win of the season. Bundy has been the Angels' best pitcher this season, his ERA of 2.49 and 55 strikeouts among the American League leaders. He gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight in his seven innings Friday, throwing 100 pitches.

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. faced five batters and didn't retire any of them in the first inning. After an infield single by Andrelton Simmons leading off, Trout ripped a 1-0 fastball over the fence in center field for a two-run home run.

It was Trout's 14th homer of the season and 299th of his career, tying Tim Salmon for the most in Angels history.

After Trout's homer, McCullers walked the next three consecutive hitters to load the bases, bringing Astros manager Dusty Baker out of the dugout with the hook. Luis Garcia replaced McCullers and allowed only one more run to score on a sacrifice fly by Jared Walsh, the Angels taking a 3-0 lead.

Walsh's first homer of season in the third inning increased the Angels' lead to 4-0.

Meanwhile, Bundy held Houston scoreless until the fourth. Michael Brantley led off with a walk, went to third on a double by Yuli Gurriel and scored when Tucker grounded out.

Carlos Correa followed with an RBI double to get the Astros to within 4-2, but the Angels responded in the sixth inning with an RBI single by Simmons to go back up 5-2.

--Field Level Media