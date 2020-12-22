Oilers D Klefbom (shoulder) to miss 2020-21 season

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom will miss the entire 2020-21 season due to a shoulder injury.

General manager Ken Holland said Monday the team is hopeful the 27-year-old veteran will be healthy in time for the 2021-22 campaign.

Earlier this fall, Holland told reporters Klefbom has been dealing with chronic arthritis in his shoulder for years.

Klefbom recorded 34 points (five goals, 29 assists) and set a career high in average ice time (25:25) in 62 games with the Oilers in 2019-20. Through seven seasons with Edmonton, the Swedish skater has 156 points (34 goals, 122 assists) in 378 games.

Klefbom was the Oilers' first-round pick (19th overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

--Field Level Media