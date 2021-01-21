Oilers stifle Maple Leafs in 3-1 triumph

Leon Draisaitl's first goal of the season proved to be the game-winner as the Edmonton Oilers recorded a 3-1 road victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

After Auston Matthews equalized for Toronto with a goal at 6:44 of the third period, the Maple Leafs' momentum was curtailed less than a minute later by a Jake Muzzin tripping penalty.

On the ensuring Edmonton power play, Draisaitl capitalized to put Edmonton ahead for good. It was a much-needed power-play goal for the Oilers, who have only three goals in 21 chances this season with the extra attacker.

Kailer Yamamoto and Josh Archibald also scored for Edmonton, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Archibald's was an empty-net tally with 66 seconds remaining in the game.

After posting a 3.80 goals-against average in his first four games of the season, Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 of 26 Toronto shots for his second victory.

Koskinen's performance highlighted an overall solid defensive showing for the Oilers, as they held the high-powered Leafs attack in check for much of the game.

Toronto's offense didn't show much spark until a power-play opportunity late in the second period. The Maple Leafs had five shots during the power play, with Wayne Simmonds also firing a shot off the post for Toronto's best chance of the first 40 minutes.

At 10:42 of the first period, Yamamoto took advantage of a pair of fortunate bounces for his second goal of the season.

During a puck battle behind the net, Yamamoto sent the puck in front for a deflection off the stick of Leafs forward Jimmy Vesey. The puck went from Vesey's stick to Muzzin's skate and into the net for a hard-luck Toronto concession.

Matthews took advantage of a turnover for his goal, skating along the red line and squeezing a shot in a narrow space between Koskinen and the goal post.

Joe Thornton didn't return to the game after taking a body check from Archibald at 2:42 of the third period. Thornton sustained an apparent hand/wrist injury and was in discomfort on the Toronto bench.

The two teams play again in Toronto on Friday.

