Olson's father-in-law dies as she chases U.S. Open crown

The father-in-law of Amy Olson, the golfer who is in second place entering the final round at the U.S. Women's Open, unexpectedly died Saturday night.

Lee Olson apparently died suddenly. Details were scare Sunday night when Golfweek first reported the story.

"The family is understandably in shock and does not have further details to share," an LPGA spokesperson told Golf Channel. "She appreciates no further questions before play is finished tomorrow."

Olson, 28, is one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan entering Monday's fourth round. Sunday's scheduled round was suspended due to inclement weather in Houston.

Olson has never won an LPGA event but has 11 career top-10 finishes.

Olson's husband, Grant, is the linebackers coach for FCS power North Dakota State. Amy Olson was a star golfer for the school and set an NCAA record with 20 career titles.

According to the LPGA, Grant Olson left Houston to fly home to North Dakota and support his family. The Olsons were married in 2017.

After completing the third round on Saturday, Amy Olson was looking forward to perhaps roping the biggest milestone of her pro career.

"You know, it obviously would be a huge accomplishment, something that you dream about as a kid," Olson said. "But obviously that's a long way away and my whole goal is to really stay in the moment and not get ahead of myself."

