Olympics-IOC says it is fully committed to successful Tokyo Games

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee is fully concentrated and committed to the successful organisation of the Tokyo summer Olympics this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

Though much of Japan is under a state of emergency because of a third wave of COVID-19 infections, Bach said all stakeholders were committed to press ahead with the rescheduled Games, which are due to open on July 23 after being postponed for a year because of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by David Goodman )