TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Tuesday that Japan would hold the Summer Olympics regardless of the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and was working closely with the International Olympic Committee to make them happen.

Mori was speaking at the start of a meeting with Japan's Sports Research Commission. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Kim Coghill)