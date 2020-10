DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Oman's labour minister discussed plans for replacing foreign workers with Omani workers in government-run companies on Wednesday, state news agency ONA said.

The minister discussed the plans, which include a programme to give leadership roles to Omani nationals, with the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and the heads of government-run companies. (Reporting by Hadeel El Sayegh Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Gareth Jones)