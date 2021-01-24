Oman land border closure extended by a week on coronavirus concerns

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Oman will extend the close of its land borders for another week until Feb. 1, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency ONA said on Sunday, citing a decision by the Gulf state's coronavirus emergency committee.

The borders were closed last week because of concerns about a new coronavirus variant, although it did not specify which one, as well as due to lax adherence inside the sultanate to wearing face masks and avoiding large social gatherings.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Edmund Blair)