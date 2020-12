DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Oman will close its land, air and sea borders on Tuesday at 1 a.m. for one week, state television reported on Monday.

The decision follows measures imposed by various countries following the outbreak of a new strain of COVID-19, Oman TV said. (Reporting by Raya Jalabi and Aziz El Yakoubi in Dubai; Editing by Hugh Lawson)