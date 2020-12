DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Oman will reopen its land, air and sea borders as of Tuesday December 29, a government Twitter account said on Sunday.

A negative COVID-19 polymerase test within 72 hours of entry is required for people from all countries and another test will be taken by those arriving from abroad at any of Oman's airports, it said.

