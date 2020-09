DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Oman will restart international flights on Oct. 1, state news agency ONA said on Twitter, after they were suspended in March as part of coronavirus precautions.

"Flights will be scheduled according to health data for specific destinations and according to bilateral agreements with other airlines," ONA said. (Reporting by Yousef Saba, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Toby Chopra)