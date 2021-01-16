Ondrej Palat again sparks Lightning past Blackhawks

For the second consecutive game, Tampa Bay's Ondrej Palat scored to spark a three-goal period as the host Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday.

Palat, Alex Killorn and Blake Coleman -- on three different forward lines -- produced tallies in the second period, with the trio coming in a span of 5:46 to create a sizable advantage for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Yanni Gourde and Steven Stamkos each had goal and an assist. Palat and Coleman added an assist each, and Barclay Goodrow dished out two helpers for the Lightning, who swept the two games from Chicago aided by five combined points from Stamkos.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves on 36 shots to go to 2-0-0.

Alex DeBrincat notched a goal and an assist, and Patrick Kane scored his first of the season for the Blackhawks. Goaltender Collin Delia made his first start this season for Chicago and stopped 33 of 38 shots.

Two days after Tampa Bay's three-goal, first-period explosion resulted in an easy season-opening 5-1 win, Chicago matched the tempo of the speedy Lightning early, limiting their offensive chances and winning the shot advantage 13-10 in the first period.

Delia's best moment in the frame was a strong save on Anthony Cirelli on a breakaway at 10:30, and after giving up allowing a pair of power-play goals Wednesday, the Blackhawks killed the period's lone man advantage.

However, like he did in the opener, Palat broke the ice for the home side, but it was a gift-wrapped marker off a mistake by Delia as the backstop was trying to pass to defenseman Duncan Keith behind the goal.

Delia went to play the puck, but Stamkos stole the pass and fed Palat, who fired home his second marker at 2:25 of the second -- but only after Keith got a piece of the shot while leaping back in front of the net and past the fallen Delia.

Killorn roofed in his first goal at 4:43, and Coleman -- deep in the netminder's blue paint -- backhanded in a loose puck at 8:11 for a 3-0 edge as the Lightning swarmed the Blackhawks' defense.

But DeBrincat scored a power-play goal at 14:20, then he fed Kane for a backhander to trim it to 3-2 less than two minutes later as the visitors got back in it.

Gourde and Stamkos netted goals in the latter half of the third period, and the Lightning cruised to their second victory.

--Field Level Media