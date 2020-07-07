One killed, 110 homes destroyed in forest fire in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, July 7 (Reuters) - One person died and nine were hospitalised as a forest fire swept through villages in eastern Ukrainian Luhansk region on Tuesday, Ukraine's emergency service said.

The fire has destroyed 80 dacha holiday cottages and 30 houses in two villages, the service said in a statement.

This spring, forest fires around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant in the north of the country and elsewhere pushed pollution levels in Ukraine's capital Kyiv to the worst in the world. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams)