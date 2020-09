LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - One man was killed and another man and a woman suffered serious injuries in a series of stabbings in Birmingham, central England, police said on Sunday.

"We can now confirm that we have launched a murder investigation following last night's events," West Midlands Police said.

"A man has died and another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries. Five others have also been injured." (Reporting by Paul Sandle;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)