Opposition figure elected Kyrgyzstan's PM amid clashes - reports

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan's parliament elected opposition politician Sadyr Zhaparov as prime minister on Tuesday, Russia's RIA news agency reported, after the previous cabinet chief resigned amid post-election protests.

However, according to Kyrgyz news website Akipress, shortly afterwards Zhaparov and other politicians had to flee the hotel where parliament had convened as a number of people carrying sticks and rocks broke into the building. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Gareth Jones)