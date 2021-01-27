SEARCH
ORCEL IS OPEN TO LOWER LEGAL CLAIM FROM INITIALLY 112 MLN EUROS TO AROUND 60 MLN EUROS, SOURCE SAYS

27 Jan 2021 / 20:25 H.

