Orioles reportedly interested in signing OF Puig

The Baltimore Orioles have made an offer to free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Saturday.

Puig, 29, split the 2019 campaign with the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians, batting .267 with 24 homers, 84 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 149 games.

An All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014, Puig owns a .277 lifetime average with 132 home runs and 415 RBIs in 861 games with the Dodgers (2013-18), Reds and Indians.

The Orioles, who finished last (54-108) in the American League East in 2019, are scheduled to open the 60-game season on July 24 on the road against the Boston Red Sox.

