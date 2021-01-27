Orioles sign INF Freddy Galvis to 1-year deal

The Baltimore Orioles signed veteran infielder Freddy Galvis to a 1-year contract Tuesday night.

Galvis, 31, reportedly will earn $1.5 million and could make an additional $250,000 if he is traded, according to a report from The Baltimore Sun. There is no option for a second year as part of the deal.

Last season, Galvis hit .220 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 47 games with the Cincinnati Reds. He is a .247 lifetime hitter with 95 homers and 386 RBIs across 998 games with the Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies.

Galvis mostly has started at shortstop (779 games), compared with 114 starts at second base, 19 starts at third base, 10 starts in left field and one start in center field.

--Field Level Media