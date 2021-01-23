Orlando City acquire Tottenham GK Brandon Austin on loan

Orlando City SC acquired goalkeeper Brandon Austin on loan from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur for the 2021 season, the MLS club announced Friday.

The loan period is for six months and includes an option for Orlando to extend it an additional six months. He owns dual American-English citizenship and won't occupy an international roster slot.

"The addition of Brandon to our roster is an exciting step in solidifying our 2021 roster and we're expecting that his background from Tottenham's academy and youth system will not only add a different perspective, but also create further competition amongst our strong goalkeeping core," Orlando City executive vice president of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a club statement. "Having shown himself to be a promising young goalkeeper and leader in England, we are excited to see how his development continues with us this season."

Austin, 22, has grown up in Tottenham's youth system. He spent 2019-20 on loan with Denmark's Viborg FF and made 14 appearances.

"Very excited to be joining (Orlando City) on loan for the 2021 season! A club with high ambitions and looking to build on a successful previous season," Austin posted on Twitter. "Can't wait to get started!"

The other goalkeepers on the Orlando roster include returning starter Pedro Gallese and Mason Stajduhar.

