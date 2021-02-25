Orlando City D Jonathan Suarez suspended following arrest

Orlando City defender Jonathan Suarez has been suspended by MLS following his arrest on sexual battery charges in central Florida, the league announced Wednesday.

"Orlando City SC defender Jonathan Suarez was arrested Tuesday night in connection with allegations of sexual battery," MLS said in a statement. "Suarez has been suspended pending investigations by MLS and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Major League Soccer will remain in close communication with the Orlando City SC, local law enforcement, and the MLS Players Association during this investigation."

According to the booking report from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Suarez and his brother, Rafael Suarez Jr., were being held without bond. A woman reported that the 24-year-old player and his older brother sexually attacked her on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

Suarez, listed by police as Suarez-Cortes, was acquired earlier this month by Orlando City on loan from Mexican league team Queretaro FC.

