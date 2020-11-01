SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

OSCE says Georgian parliament vote was competitive with some flaws

01 Nov 2020 / 19:01 H.

    TBILISI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said on Sunday that a parliamentary election held in Georgia the previous day had been competitive and that fundamental freedoms had generally been respected.

    The OSCE gave the election a broadly positive assessment in a statement, but flagged up allegations of pressure on voters and a blurring of the line between the ruling party and the state, which it said "reduced public confidence in some aspects of the election process."

    With almost 95% of the votes in, data from the Central Election Commission (CEC) gave the ruling Georgian Dream party 48.12% of the vote and the largest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), 26.94%.

    According to preliminary results, several other opposition parties managed to clear the 1% threshold to win seats in parliament. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Tom Balmforth)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast