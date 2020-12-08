Overall death toll in Czech Republic surged as COVID-19 pandemic neared peak

PRAGUE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The overall number of deaths in the Czech Republic in the final week of October, when the COVID-19 pandemic was nearing a peak, was more than twice the tally in the corresponding week a year earlier, according to data released on Tuesday.

The number of deaths from all causes was also more than double the average for the same week over the previous five years, the Czech Statistical Bureau (CSU) said.

The central European country of 10.7 million suffered a sharp jump in coronavirus infections in October, making it one of the worst-hit European countries in terms of infections and deaths per capita for several weeks.

The CSU said preliminary data showed 4,130 Czechs died from all causes in week 44 of 2020 -- from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1. This compared with 2,066 in week 44 of 2019 and the 2015-2019 average of 2,056 for the corresponding week.

Health Ministry data for the same week recorded deaths of 1,342 people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry's data showed the following week of Nov. 2-8 was the peak of COVID-19 deaths, with 1,505 deaths.

The CSU data provided only an overall death tally and did not say what caused the deaths.

A Health Ministry study that was presented last month listed COVID-19 as the main or contributing cause of death in 93% of cases of people who tested positive for the infection prior to their death. The study used data on 2,268 cases from the second half of this year.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 9,036 deaths of people confirmed to have been infected by the new coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Timothy Heritage)