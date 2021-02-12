Pacers end skid with win over Pistons

Domantas Sabonis piled up 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and the Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak by pulling away from the host Detroit Pistons 111-95 on Thursday.

Sabonis added three steals and two blocks and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jeremy Lamb tossed in 17 points off the bench and Myles Turner had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Justin Holiday chipped in 11 points and T.J. McConnell filled the stat sheet with seven points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals for the Pacers.

Reserve Josh Jackson led Detroit with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Rookie Isaiah Stewart scored a career-high 17 points with seven rebounds and Blake Griffin had 16 points and six assists.

Jerami Grant, who scored 32 points in each of the Pistons' previous two games, was held to nine points on 4-for-17 shooting.

Detroit center Mason Plumlee was a late scratch due to bursitis in his right elbow.

On Wednesday, the Pacers scored just 30 first-half points and trailed Brooklyn by 32 at halftime. They scored 28 in the first quarter on Thursday and were tied 52-all at the break.

Griffin led the Pistons with 11 points and five assists, while Sabonis carried the Pacers with 16 points and five assists.

Detroit held a 58-55 lead two minutes into the second half. Indiana then went on an 18-3 tear to take a 73-61 lead.

Sabonis got the run going with two consecutive baskets. Brogdon then heated up, scoring 10 points in a four-minute span, including a 3-pointer that capped the outburst.

The Pacers' advantage fluctuated between eight and 12 points the rest of the quarter and they carried an 82-70 lead into the fourth.

Lamb had five points and a steal in the opening minute of the quarter to stretch Indiana's lead to 15 at 87-72.

A four-point play by Holiday with 7:44 left made it 95-78. Brogdon hit a long two-pointer with five minutes remaining for a 19-point lead.

Detroit won the season series a year ago, 3-1.

--Field Level Media