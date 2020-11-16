Packers' Bakhtiari becomes highest-paid offensive lineman

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari confirmed Sunday that he has agreed to a four-year, $103.5 million contract extension.

The deal makes Bakhtiari the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. The $25.875 million average supplants a deal signed by Houston's Laremy Tunsil that averaged $22 million per season.

The 29-year-old will receive a $30 million signing bonus as part of the deal. He also could earn up to another $2 million in incentives that would push the total to $105.5 million.

Bakhtiari was slated to become a free agent after the season. He was in the final campaign of a four-year, $48 million deal.

"I always wanted to say I was the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history," Bakhtiari said after the Packers' 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Today I get to say that."

The two-time Pro Bowler has started all 112 games in which he has played since joining the Packers in 2013.

Bakhtiari said the opportunity to remain in Green Bay was important to him.

"That's something that I really appreciate," Bakhtiari said. "I do love it here and I love representing the Packers and it's been a nice match. Something I don't want to look back at now, but it's something special to say I spent this much time here."

Bakhtiari's deal comes after he returned from a three-game injury absence. He said he was sidelined due to broken ribs.

Bakhtiari was originally a fourth-round draft choice (109th overall) out of Colorado.

