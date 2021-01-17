Packers carve up Rams to reach NFC title game

In a matchup of the NFL's top-ranked offense and defense, it was Green Bay's offense that carried the day.

Rolling up 484 total yards and scoring on their first five possessions Saturday, the top-seeded Packers advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a 32-18 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

Green Bay will host either Tampa Bay or New Orleans, who play Sunday in New Orleans, on Jan. 24 with a spot in the Super Bowl at stake.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 36 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns, finding Allen Lazard for the game-sealing 58-yard score off play-action with 6:52 left in the game. Rodgers earlier scored on a 1-yard run as Green Bay controlled the ball for 36:12.

"It's all about the offensive line," he said. "I was barely touched all night. (The Rams) have some really good players on that side of the ball and they were non-factors. Guys made plays and we had some off-schedule stuff that worked, but the run game was key."

The Packers collected 188 yards on the ground, getting 99 on 14 carries from Aaron Jones. It was Jones' 60-yard gallop on the first play of the second half that set up his 1-yard plunge to make it a 25-10 game less than three minutes into the third quarter.

The sixth-seeded Rams drew within 25-18 at 1:41 of the third on Cam Akers' powerful 7-yard run and a two-point conversion but couldn't produce the equalizer. They gained just 244 total yards.

Jared Goff hit 21 of 27 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown for Los Angeles. Goff, playing with a thumb injury that kept him out of the starting lineup for last week's wild-card win in Seattle, absorbed four sacks.

"You could see why they're the one seed," said Rams coach Sean McVay. "When you reflect on the game, there was a lot of back and forth, great plays on both sides. We had opportunities to sustain drives and get momentum going and couldn't do it. That stings."

Mason Crosby's 24-yard field goal with 8:39 left in the first quarter initiated scoring. After Matt Gay drilled a 37-yarder just over four minutes later for the Rams, the Packers chewed up nearly eight minutes on a drive that ended with Rodgers' 1-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams.

Rodgers capped the next march with a 1-yard run, using a pump fake to get Leonard Floyd out of position for the tackle to make it 16-3 with 3:29 remaining in the half. Los Angeles pulled within 16-10 on Goff's 4-yard scoring strike to Van Jefferson 29 seconds before halftime.

But Green Bay came up with the half's last word, driving 54 yards to set up Crosby for a 39-yard field goal as time expired to give it a 19-10 advantage at intermission.

