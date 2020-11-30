Packers crush Bears behind Rodgers' 4 TDs

Aaron Rodgers carved up the Chicago Bears' usually formidable defense for four touchdown passes Sunday night as the Green Bay Packers put a chokehold on the NFC North with a 41-25 blowout win at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers completed 21 of 29 passes for 211 yards as Green Bay (8-3) took a three-game lead over Chicago (5-6) and Minnesota with five games left. The Packers could clinch the division title as soon as next week if they win and both teams chasing them lose.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, starting his first game since Sept. 27, hit on 26 of 46 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He also tossed two interceptions and lost a fumble that Preston Smith took 14 yards for a score that upped Green Bay's second quarter lead to 27-3.

It was the fifth straight loss for Chicago, and this game wasn't close. The Packers' offense started the game with three long touchdown drives that lasted nearly 21 minutes, establishing a 20-3 advantage and taking the Bears out of their game plan.

Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 12-yard scoring strike at the 7:22 mark of the first quarter, the sixth straight game Adams has caught a touchdown. After Cairo Santos got Chicago on the board with a 27-yard field goal, Green Bay made it 14-3 on the second quarter's first play, Rodgers finding Marcedes Lewis for a 5-yard score.

The Packers melted nearly eight minutes of clock on their next possession before Rodgers flipped a 2-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. Za'Darius Smith then strip-sacked Trubisky, leading to Preston Smith's score.

Trubisky connected with Allen Robinson for a 1-yard touchdown 19 seconds before halftime to cut Green Bay's halftime lead to 27-10. But the Packers ended any suspense in the third quarter with Rodgers' 39-yard scoring strike to Robert Tonyan and Jamaal Williams' 13-yard touchdown run.

Trubisky fired fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 6 yards to Robinson and 3 yards to David Montgomery.

