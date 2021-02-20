Packers release LB Christian Kirksey, OT Rick Wagner

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they released linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner.

The moves will help the team when it comes to the salary cap. Kirksey was slated to receive $5.6 million in 2021 salary and bonuses, while Wagner was set to receive $4.25 million in salary and bonuses.

Kirksey recorded 77 tackles, two interceptions and two sacks in 11 games (all starts) in 2020, his lone season with the Packers. He missed five games due to a pectoral injury.

Kirksey, 28, spent his first six NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Kirksey has 561 tackles, 13.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 84 career games (65 starts).

Wagner, 31, also was a newcomer to the Packers in 2020 and started nine regular-season games. He also started the team's two postseason games at right tackle.

Overall, Wagner has started 96 of 118 games played in eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2013-16), Detroit Lions (2017-19) and Packers.

--Field Level Media