Packers rule out OL Bakhtiari (chest) against Texans

The Green Bay Packers have ruled out veteran offensive left tackle David Bakhtiari for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of a chest injury.

Bakhtiari will not travel with the team to Houston after his status was downgraded, the Packers announced Saturday. Green Bay has five other players who remain questionable to play, including running back Aaron Jones (calf), tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle), defensive lineman Montravius Adams (foot), linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder) and center Corey Linsley (back).

This will be Bakhtiari's first missed game since 2017. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was injured during last Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 29-year-old has appeared in 111 career games, all starts, since making his debut in 2013 as a fourth-round draft pick out of Colorado.

Green Bay is 4-1, a half-game behind the Chicago Bears for the top spot in the NFC North division. The Packers will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season, a 38-10 setback against the Buccaneers.

