Packers WR Adams (hamstring) held out of practice

The Green Bay Packers held star wide receiver Davante Adams out of practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

NFL Network reported that the injury is considered minor.

Adams, himself, is uncertain at this point if he'll be able to play for the Packers (2-0) in their game against the New Orleans Saints (1-1) on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET).

"It's too early to tell," Adams said. "It's feeling better. I think we're making good progress every day. But we're just going to wait it out and see.

"It'll probably be a decision that's made later in the week most likely, just to get a full assessment, give me the full amount of time I need to get right, to a real comfortable spot. Obviously I don't think we're there just yet, but we're making great strides on the way there."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Adams wanted to go back into the team's 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 2. LaFleur opted against that given Green Bay's big lead at the time.

Adams, 27, has 17 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games of the season. The three-time Pro Bowler has 448 receptions for 5,386 yards and 46 TDs in his six-plus seasons with the Packers.

