Padres acquire LHP Hill from Royals

The San Diego Padres added to their bullpen on Thursday by acquiring left-handed reliever Tim Hill from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for outfielder Franchy Cordero and right-hander Ronald Bolanos.

Hill, 30, is entering his third season in the majors, having posted a 4.11 ERA with 81 strikeouts across 85 1/3 innings in 116 appearances since 2018.

In 2019, Hill went 2-0 with a 3.63 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings, making 46 appearances, also spending time at Triple-A Omaha. He was drafted by the Royals in the 32nd round in 2014.

Cordero, a 25-year-old from the Dominican Republic, has played a total of 79 games in the majors over three seasons, being limited by a series of injuries. He went 5-for-15 in nine appearances in 2019, while hitting .203 with three homers and 11 RBIs at the Triple-A level.

In his career in the majors, Cordero is a .240 hitter with 10 homers and 29 RBIs.

Bolanos, who turns 24 in August, made his majors debut last season, going 0-2 with a 5.95 ERA in five games (three starts) with the Padres. The Cuban struck out 19 in 19 2/3 innings but allowed 17 hits and 12 walks.

